If you still have to drive, it’s best to stick to the water. Or Heineken 0.0, as they call it. I’m kidding, of course, because there are some great non-alcoholic beers out there these days. In this dream job, you get paid to drink beer which makes you more fun, and that’s why you get a motorhome as your company car, so you always have a place to sleep after your drunkenness.

Harvest Hosts is looking for an ‘AleBlazer’. This is someone who wants to drive an RV for two years in small breweries and distilleries in the United States. The business is like an AirBnB where you can reserve camping spots at breweries, farms, wineries, and other similar locations. In Italy they would agritourism to call.

Every day to a new brewery to sting

The purpose of the trail is to travel to a new location each day and report on the location and the beer they brew there. Just to be clear: you only drink beer when you no longer need to drive. The next day, you get back behind the wheel to go to the next place. In total, more than 500 breweries and distilleries in the United States have joined the road trip.

Harvest Hosts says of the vacancy, “That’s right, we’ll pay you to drink beer and camp in a decorated RV while visiting some of the coolest breweries in the whole country.” You get paid $50 a day, but let’s face it, it’s not a job you do for the money, it’s for the experience.

As this is America, you must be at least 21 years old to do this job. A trained liver also seems to be a plus. You must also hold a driver’s license, and you must provide proof that you are crazy about breweries and distilleries. A picture of a street pizza doesn’t count. You can at Harvest Hosts apply and they don’t say anything specific about applicants from the Netherlands. So we think that shouldn’t be a problem.