Yves Swolfs | Interviews and reports

You have a nice collection of electric guitars in the living room.

Swolfs: “Comics are my job and music is my hobby. With my wife, I play in a rock band. Music is the genre that is comparable to Van Halen. We are currently working on releasing our own album. The group is made up only of enthusiasts who have a job in addition to music.”

Do you have any other job outside of comics?

Swolfs: “No, I spend almost eight hours a day doing comics. I always exercise in the morning, because I want to lose my energy so I can start rested. Only on Saturdays I don’t work.”

What part of your job do you enjoy the most, writing or drawing?

Swolfs: “Both brings variety. When I’ve written a story for someone, I prefer to go back to drawing myself. If I only wrote scenarios, it would be boring and I would miss the challenge of draw. childhood story and Lonely. I still have ideas to write but it will be something for later Lonely. It usually takes me a month to write a story. Sometimes I can’t go on. Then I spend a week thinking about how I can improve the story.”

You never work on someone else’s script.

Swolfs: “I’m lucky to be able to write my own stories. I don’t need a scriptwriter. Then you don’t have to consider anything and share. Also, all the rights to the characters are the mine. I’m someone who also has a preference for working alone, it must be a character trait.”

But you write for other artists.

Swolfs: “It’s a conscious choice, I don’t have time to draw all my stories myself.”

You have also never worked with other famous screenwriters, such as Jean Van Hamme.

Swolfs: “They never asked me to work for them. I had lunch once with Jean Van Hamme to study the options, but since we are both screenwriters, there was no click.”

Have you ever followed blueberries want to do?

Swolfs: “First of all, I was never asked to do it, but I don’t think I would either. Then I would be my childhood hero and inspiration. John Giraud must follow. I almost feel like I should follow God himself. (Laughs) Together with Hermann he is my great example in terms of western comics. in their style blueberries and Comanche influenced my work. Colin Wilson and Michel Blanc Dumont have on The first years of the blueberry and they did it very well.”

Yet there was recently a tribute to him blueberries edited by Christophe Blain and Joann Sfar.

Swolfs: “It wasn’t the best story and the best drawings. I don’t think the chosen style suits him. You’ve interviewed Hermann before, haven’t you?”

Yes.

Swolfs: “He’s over 80 and still makes two albums a year. When I get to that age, I’ll make an album in two years at the most.”

Speaking of albums, you haven’t participated in Go west young man by Tiburce Oger.

Swolfs: “He asked for me, but I didn’t have time.”