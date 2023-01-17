exciting new features for the iOS app

netflix released an iOS app update on Monday. The new interface uses smoother animations and elements that respond to your iPhone movements.

To view the new interface, update the Netflix app on your iPhone to the latest version. You do this through the App Store app. If you application after opening the Netflix update, you will see a large image of a movie or series on the screen. This image reacts to the movements of your iPhone, which is possible because the application now uses the accelerometer.

As your iPhone moves, you will not only see the image move, you will also see the lighting change. And now when you tap on a movie, the info window opens more easily and you can swipe down to close the window.

Click on the image to see the motion and lighting effect.

In addition to these exciting new features, Netflix has made filtering content much easier with this update. You can also see much more clearly via “New and Hot” what content will be added to the app in the near future. Additionally, there’s now also a “Comedy” tab where you can watch fun short TikTok-style clips.

Designer Janum Trivedi has steered the project through 2022 and announced the Netflix update’s rollout yesterday on Twitter.

Last year, I led a UI refresh to make Netflix more fluid, enjoyable, and polished. Today, all this work shipped! A big thank you to @nebson and @b3ll for helping bring this to life ❤️ Details below, but try it yourself! pic.twitter.com/cZFb7c42Fd — Janum Trivedi (@jmtrivedi) January 16, 2023

Netflix with ads still not working on Apple TV

Netflix presented a plan last year version with advertising. The goal was to attract more subscribers, as this version would be slightly cheaper. Netflix later announced that the new, cheaper version would not be available on Apple TV. Unfortunately, nothing has changed after this Netflix update.

An explanation for the exclusion of AppleTV never given Netflix. For now, Apple TV users are therefore dependent on the more expensive standard version. Also, the version with advertising is still not available in the Netherlands. This version is currently only available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.