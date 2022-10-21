you must see these new series now

A new week means new content on streaming services. We tell you what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and the rest.

You probably already see it when you look outside: just rain. So it’s the perfect time to sit in front of the television and watch a good movie or series. You do this of course via streaming services. But what can you expect on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video now? WANT editor Jeroen Kraak lists five major releases.

New series on Amazon, Netflix and Apple TV+

Also this week, there is a lot to see on the various streaming services. Dive into the past with Netflix and step into the future with Amazon Prime Video.

The ringroad | Amazon Prime Video | 21st of October

This series on Amazon Prime Video is based on the novel of the same name by writer William Gibson. The ringroad revolves around Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to keep the pieces of her broken family together in a forgotten corner of America.

Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future until the future comes for her. The ringroad is one of William Gibson’s master storytellers in a dazzling, mind-bending look at the fate of humanity and beyond.

28 haunted days | Netflix | 21st of October

Do ghosts really exist? Netflix dives deeper into this. Ed and Lorraine Warren are certainly keeping that possibility open. Both are paranormal investigators and have developed different theories.

Three different teams pitched in for 28 days. They must investigate the most haunted places in the United States for an experience. You can see the result on Netflix.

Raymond and Ray | AppleTV+ | 21st of October

With Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, you can rightly speak of a top-notch cast for this production on AppleTV+. The story follows two half-brothers who live in the shadow of their terrible father. When he dies, both have a chance to start over. There is anger, pain and maybe love.

acapulco (season 2) | AppleTV+ | 21st of October

The first season of acapulco was a hit for Apple TV+, so the streaming service decided to offer a second one.

The series, in Spanish and English, tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo. His dream comes true when he starts working as a cabin boy in the hottest resort in Acapulco. Expect an 80s vibe and lots of humor.

barbarians (season 2) | Netflix | 21st of October

The German Netflix Original barbariansin other words barbarians is back for a second season. A year after the defeat of Varus, a new Roman general settles in the Germanic Empire. Meanwhile, Ari tries to become king of all the tribes, but a rival stands in his way.

The first season of barbarians on Netflix was well received. The series gets a 7.2 on IMDb.