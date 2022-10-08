“You have to go to the World Cup, if necessary at the last minute”

Football OUR• Tuesday, September 6, 11:28 a.m.

Women’s orange mission for a crucial qualifier for the World Cup: “Simple: win”

Crucial. Decisive. Decisive. It will have escaped no one that the Dutch Women’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland tonight at Stadion Galgenwaard is one to watch.

In Group C of the qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, leader Iceland is one point ahead of Orange Women. With a victory, the team of new national coach Andries Jonker qualifies directly for the World Cup, but in the event of a draw or defeat, a complicated construction of the play-offs awaits it.

“The most important thing is that we get to the World Cup, if necessary at the last minute. Everyone wants to win from Iceland, give these girls that feeling from the first minute. I have nothing to do for it. How are we going to do it, I have to do something more,” Jonker said of the duel.

Beerensteyn falls ill

Lineth Beerensteyn cannot compete with Iceland. The striker is ill and left the training camp, reports the KNVB. “She does not have Covid, but is unfortunately unable to act,” the statement read.

Orange live at NOS The World Cup qualifying match between the Netherlands and Iceland can be followed live from 8:30 p.m. via this live stream on NOS.nl, in the NOS app and on NPO 3. You can only not watch? Then listen to NOS Langs de Lijn En Omstreken on NPO Radio 1.

The previous meeting between Iceland and the Netherlands ended in a 2-0 victory for the Netherlands. In Iceland, Orange has not always had it easy with the physicality of Icelandic women.

Also tonight, national coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson’s side are far from set to sit down, although a draw against the Netherlands is enough for Iceland.

“They’re higher in the standings. They’re a great team, with good players,” captain Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir says of Orange. “Do we have a chance? she asks herself aloud. ” Yes, of course. It’s going to be a real game. We will do everything we can to beat them.

Longest ending

“We’re not going to draw,” said Halldorsson once again. “We want to win and play the game like we always do: we go there to win and then we see who shoots the longest.”

Groenen on Jonker: “He has a clear vision, which we really like”

The Orange team are favorites for tonight’s victory, but it’s not so easy. Jonker: “Iceland are stiff, work hard and have some good players. However, there is a quality difference with us. We are favorites and we are not running away from that. But everyone knows that: we still have to TO DO .”

The mission is clear: only a victory counts. The Orange Women are aware of this. “We are now looking at this game and not thinking about a possible route through the play-offs. Winning means continuing. As a top athlete, you look no further than the next game,” Groenen said.

How does Orange handle this depending on the midfielder? “We will have to make a difference in football. Iceland are a very strong physical team, they are hard workers and unity. But we have to win.”