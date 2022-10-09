This is what Verstappen needs to do to win the world title now, of all things at Suzuka

Red Bull

Max Verstappen will once again have the opportunity to grab his second Formula 1 world title at the Japanese Grand Prix next Sunday. The good news for the Dutchman: this time he is in control.

Verstappen’s second world championship is a fact when he wins the race at Suzuka and also racks up an extra World Cup point for fastest lap. “We need a perfect weekend,” he anticipated. “It would be great if it worked here.”

special place

The Suzuka race is very special for Red Bull. The circuit is home to Honda, the engine supplier to Verstappen’s team.

“I’m really excited about this place. It’s an amazing track and it has amazing fans,” Verstappen said. “I’m very happy to be here. It would be special if we were successful here thanks to our relationship with Honda.”

Honda has been associated with Red Bull since 2019. Due to Verstappen’s great successes, this collaboration was extended at the beginning of this year until 2025.

Here are the possible scenarios in which Verstappen could become champion:

And now another highlight awaits Verstappen. The only question remains: when? “I don’t really think about it much.”

At the Singapore Grand Prix last Sunday, Verstappen was still dependent on competition to become world champion. The calculators were able to remain in the bag during the race at the Marina Bay Street circuit, as the Red Bull driver only finished seventh. Sergio Perez won the game.

112 point lead

Verstappen must have a lead of at least 112 points after the eighteenth race of 2022 – in addition to four grands prix, there is also a sprint race on the program (São Paulo) – over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc or his Red Bull teammate Pérez to drink the champagne allowed to uncork.

After Sunday, he may have four more chances to extend his world title. “If the weather isn’t working out, the odds will probably be slightly higher in the next race.”

Leclerc can in theory still get as many points as Verstappen in second place in the Japanese Grand Prix, but the number of races won will then be the deciding factor. And that will always remain in favor of Verstappen: eleven for the Dutchman and three for the Monegasque.

If Verstappen manages to win the race on Sunday, but does not set the fastest lap, Leclerc must finish third or lower to make Verstappen’s title a fact.

Or wait a little longer?

If Leclerc or Pérez win in Japan, Verstappen will have another shot at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in two weeks.

Verstappen has never won the Japanese Grand Prix and has never started a race from pole position at Suzuka. His best race result is second place in 2016 and 2017, behind Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton respectively.