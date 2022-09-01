Along with last year’s infrastructure bill, Yellen will be in Detroit to discuss how this summer’s legislative packages to invest in green energy, healthcare, semiconductors and research will boost the productivity of the US economy. Ministry of Finance.

Yellen plans to tie the legislation to her concept of “modern supply-side economics” introduced in January, a Reagan-era phrase traditionally associated with tax cuts and deregulation, while Democrats say they need to invest in climate and human capital. Spread the growth more evenly.

Yellen will open the week of September 12. He gave a speech in the Washington area about an $80 billion investment in the Internal Revenue Service to improve tax compliance. During the week of September 19. The Treasury official said he will talk about the effect of Biden’s economic agenda on tackling inflation, supply shocks and making America more competitive.

During the week of September. He will travel to North Carolina to discuss investing in clean energy technology under the Inflation Reduction Act, a Treasury official said.

Yellen’s efforts come as the Biden administration ramps up pressure on Republicans two months ahead of midterm congressional elections, where Democrats are struggling to retain their slim majority in Congress.

In a prime-time televised speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, Biden will ask Americans to strike back at a vote against extremism that he says is increasingly encouraged by Republican candidates aligned with former President Donald Trump.