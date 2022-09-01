“FIA is trying to think of a super license exception with Herta”

Colton Herda has suddenly been named the AlphaTauri team since the race weekend in Belgium. To make that possible, the American driver must first obtain an exemption from the FIA ​​to obtain his super license. The motorsport body will now examine whether this is possible.

The whole silly season for 2023 got a new chapter last weekend. Unprecedented musical chairs for next season are in full swing. It has been reported that Alpine have expressed their interest in compatriot Pierre Gasly in Belgium. Although the two are not best friends with each other, the team sees him as the best man next to Esteban Ocon to form an all-French line-up.

Article continues below the video

American would be fine

Additionally, there will be potential obstacles, as Gasly will merge with AlphaTauri in 2023. However, they would have already looked further and arrived at Herda. Helmut Marko is interested in an American IndyCar driver, though there’s a problem with that transition: Herda doesn’t yet have a super license. However, given its growing popularity in the United States, the FIA ​​and all Formula 1 teams will benefit from having an American driver on the grid next year.

FIA thinks together

As you know, the motorsport body tries to think along with the American Motorsport.com to inform With free practice, IndyCar results and some advanced calculations not based on 2018’s Indy Lights, Herda can be taken through some exceptional detours to earn the 40 points required for a super license. It is against the leg pain of Formula 1 teams who spend more money on training programs in Formula 3 and Formula 2.