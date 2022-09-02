In this event yesterday SLM commissioner former president Sevira Jesurun ABC current President’s adviser and head of the Foreign Exchange Commission, Brenop Bissesure, said the government was aware of the deal with the law firm. Jessurun pointed out that when he started at SLM on January 13, everyone knew that the company was in a very difficult climate.

A rigorous restructuring plan is drawn up with external parties and submitted to the stakeholder, in this case the state represented by the government. The plan also indicates the costs associated with it.

Jessurun said the recruitment of a law firm was part of the restructuring plan presented and approved by the government. Jessurun shared that the office of Bissesur was once recommended to him as a party with which SLM can work with confidence as the company enjoys the trust of the government.

“On reviewing his contract, there were six engagement letters in different areas. Quotations have been sought from all those parties and they were all in the same line,” Jezurun said. A party has also been requested in Suriname, but he emphasized that large companies already have clients with claims against SLM. Due to the conflict of interest arising, they could not defend SLM.

Jessurun stressed that the rates paid to Bissessur are typical and the amount will naturally increase if more hours are worked. “There is nothing wrong with the contract. “Compared to all the other engagement letters that have been covered, it fits perfectly,” said Jezurun.

The opinion is that expert parties have been used and nothing can be said about the quality provided. Jessurun emphasized that the government knows the 1.4 million euro costs for the restructuring involving all external parties. An estimate of the building in Rotterdam was also known. Jessurun is confident that a fantastic plan is in place to provide a future for the airlines serving Suriname for the next 60 years.

He indicated that he was deeply disappointed with the way all this was developing and the attitude of stakeholders and shareholders. He said the sacred houses should be broken in the reconstruction process. “It started with all kinds of internal documents that show they’re behind it, but when the network is important and there’s internal resistance, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ an internal document that show that they are behind it, you have to take a stand. If you choose party politics over technical rationality, it will not work. Jesurun says.

Jesurun says that everything that happened must be given place because the united forces tried to create something good. For the time being Jesurun has said. The renovation project is 80 percent complete, but the question is whether the people who are going to take over will continue with the project.