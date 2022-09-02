Cybercriminals attack Balkan country with ransomware variant Cuba Montegro receives assistance from NATO partners.

According to a report Bloomberg Montenegro is receiving support from allies in countering cyber attacks against national information systems and electronic services. Attacks occur during periods of political unrest. The Montenegrin government fell on August 19. The US embassy in Montenegro warned on August 26 of a “sustained and ongoing” cyber attack on the country.

Public Administration Minister Marash Dukaj, A Facebook video Cybercriminals attack national websites and databases with ransomware variant ‘Cuba’ and virus ‘Zero Date’. Dukaj added that most government websites have been shut down as a precaution. In 2017, Montenegro joined NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). The government severed close ties with Russia.

“Montenegro is not alone”

One of the allies is the United States. Montenegro expects the FBI Cyber ​​Action Team to help with security. “This is a testament to the excellent cooperation between the United States and Montenegro,” said Interior Minister Filip Adzic. Facebook After meeting with FBI officials.

“Montenegro is not alone in this situation – our NATO partners are behind us,” Dukaj said. According to the minister, the government is focused on countering the attacks. Montenegro’s head of cybersecurity, Dusan Bolovic, told news agencies that no personal data of citizens had been lost.

The Balkan Defense Agency (ANB) said Russia was behind the attack. From there, the government engaged the United States and other NATO partners.

The European Union (EU) has also pledged support to Montenegro, which has wanted to join the EU for years. “The EU wants Montenegro to be protected from cyber threats,” EU Ambassador Ona Cristina Boba said. Tweet. As part of an international partnership, the EU is sending experts to Montenegro to support security.

Tip: Data Privacy: From Necessary Security Measure to Competitive Advantage