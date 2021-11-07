Wolff surprised after the best result: “This sport keeps surprising me”

Mercedes managed to surprise friends and foes in qualifying by securing the front row of the grid. Valtteri Bottas took pole position, followed by his teammate. Team boss Toto Wolff is of course very happy with the result, which also surprised him.

“I’m once again amazed at what can happen in Formula 1. This morning it really seemed to fall in the direction of Red Bull, but in Q2 we found the missing piece of the puzzle and it all fell into place. “Wolff told the cameras. through SkySports. Qualifying was a surprise in the United States as well, but then the tables turned. “In Austin we were the losers, but I’m glad it worked out here.”

Thus, the Mercedes start from the front row, which significantly increases the chances of victory for the German team. “I’m glad we got some momentum. Hopefully we can continue this trend until the end of the season. The race around the first corner is long, leaving Wolff to be wary of the Red Bulls.” It can be. an advantage to start third and fourth, but I have to say I’m happy to be in front. ”

“Red Bull didn’t seem to improve during qualifying”

Where Mercedes improved considerably during qualifying, development at Red Bull came to a halt, Wolff also noted. “Session after session you learn more about the car, so we can improve each time. Red Bull, on the other hand, didn’t seem to improve during qualifying, which surprised me. Mercedes has had issues with cooling in thin air in the past, so it’s a relief that they can start in the open. “Then we don’t have to worry about the temperatures of the material,” concludes the Mercedes boss.