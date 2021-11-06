United States: new entry conditions for Moroccans

The United States has announced new travel conditions for entry into its territory. Only vaccinated travelers are allowed to set foot on American soil.

The condition will take effect from November 8, writes the American embassy in Morocco on its Twitter account. Moroccan travelers must provide full proof of vaccination before boarding a plane to the United States. Naturally built immunity doesn’t count.

It was already clear that travelers with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccines are welcome, as they are approved by the US FDA. But now it is known that travelers with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) are also welcome. Sinopharm and AstraZeneca are also included. In addition to being fully vaccinated, travelers should also test negative. The test must not be older than three days at the time of departure.

The embassy stresses that Moroccan travelers who have been fully vaccinated must present a document indicating the name and date of birth of the traveler, the name of the vaccine administered and the dates of the two vaccinations required by the United States.