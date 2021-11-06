Team BikeExchange strengthens with Lawson Craddock

Team BikeExchange announced the arrival van Lawson Craddock. The 29-year-old EF Education-Nippo pilot signed a two-year contract. The United States National Time Trial is expected to strengthen the core of the Australian team for the Grand Tours and Classics.

Craddock can’t wait to race for Team BikeExchange. “It all happened quite late for the 2022 season. The team has a long history and performed incredibly well. The names of the riders on the team speak for themselves. The culture around the team is also very important to me, especially in this sport, and with their family approach I’m sure we can achieve top performances together. It’s a big change for me after six years with my old team, but I’m really excited to meet my new teammates and the new environment.

The 29-year-old time trial specialist, who started his pro career at Giant-Shimano in 2014, believes a new environment will spur him on even more. “I will have new challenges and roles, and a different race schedule, so it will be refreshing for me and my motivation,” continued the US time trial champion. “It will be good to have the American on the team. I already know some of the guys, but of course I’m looking forward to the first training camp and want to start as well as possible. “

“Together, we can help each other improve”

Brent Copeland, team manager at Team BikeExchange, believes that Craddock can bring a lot to the team. “We hope we can support him as much as possible and let him play his cards in the race, because we really think he has the talent to achieve good results. Together we can help each other improve. He has gained a lot. experience with several WorldTeams and we can provide the platform for him to play with the help of our experienced coaching staff. We look forward to having him with us and seeing what he can bring in 2022. “

According to Matt White, chief athletic director, Craddock has his best years ahead of him. “He brings with him a wealth of WorldTour experience. He is a world-class time trial specialist and a man known for his dedication and who rolls up his sleeves for his teammates. These are qualities that we are looking for to strengthen the squad next season.