With this trick, your Android phone always has a new wallpaper | My guide

Our phones are full of beautiful images that would make great wallpapers, but you can only set one at a time. At least you would think so: with these tricks, you see a different background on your mobile every time.

Especially on Android phones, it can be difficult to set multiple wallpapers. Apple users have a way to do it, thanks to iOS 16 easy to set multiple wallpapers including lock screen. You can create many variations for it, so every day feels like a new experience with your phone.

Change of background

Changing the wallpaper on your phone seems like a small thing, but when you think about it, you see your wallpaper quite often. The average American look in 2022 every four minutes on his phone. The number of minutes is also high in the Netherlands, although these figures are a bit older. Then constantly looking at the same image can get quite boring.

This is how you use multiple wallpapers on Android

If you have a Samsung, OnePlus, Google phone, or one of the many other phone manufacturers that use Android, you cannot simply select multiple backgrounds from the default settings. After all, it’s not built into Android.

Android 13 already has the ability to change backgrounds, but you can’t choose your own photos. For example, the recently launched Google Pixel 7 line in the Netherlands offers ten albums with photos from the company itself and great snaps from other Pixel owners to alternate between.

If you want to show several of your own photos at the same time, you have to try harder. For this you need to install a separate application, where you can choose between many options in the Google Play Store.

Option 1: Changer

Changer is one of the apps you can use. This gives you different options to use your own photos as backgrounds, with constant rotation.

You can create a digital photo album with many homemade snapshots. The app then ensures that this is changed daily. Of course, you also have control over how often you see a new photo. You can also get a different background every ten minutes.

The icon screen on Android often consists of several pages, and you can have a photo on each of them. It makes it look like you’re still seeing part of a painting.

Option 2: automatic wallpaper changer and wallpaper changer

Auto Change Wallpaper and Wallpaper Changer are also good apps to use. In this regard, you have an abundance of choice via the Play Store and this is pretty much the app you like to use.





