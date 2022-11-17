Review: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are completely different and a little rickety | Technology

17 nov 2022 om 10:01Update: een uur geleden

For the first time in decades are the last pokemonreally different games than before. The downside is that the games have technical flaws.

Were for years pokemonthe games are basically the same: you got a monster to explore the world, you formed a team to beat others, and you became the local champion at the end of the game. , where you consistently defeat eight so-called “Leaders” to become the best.

The games have since gotten better looking and more expansive, but that original formula hasn’t been touched. In recent years, it has drawn increasingly harsh criticism from former fans, who wanted to see something new after more than twenty years.

This now happens in new games pokemon scarlet and Pokémon Violet – games largely identical to each other, except for a few small details. You still go out to train and fight monsters, but this time the game world to explore is more open. This way you can choose whether you want to go left or right from now on and determine how you prefer to explore the world.

New Pokemon Games Aren’t So Linear Anymore

That doesn’t make it a completely open world: when you start, high mountains and long rivers ensure that parts of Paldea’s new land aren’t yet accessible. But because of this limited choice, the game feels more like exploration.

It is a big difference with the normal linear pokemongames, in which you can usually only go one way. It also ensures that you can make the game as difficult as you want. For example, in the beginning you are asked to go west, but when we went east we encountered stronger opponents which made the game more difficult. a breath of fresh air pokemonwhose last matches have often been too easy.

Leaders of Battle Gym, Team Star or Titans

You notice that the freer world is a bit empty. Basically, there are three things to do in the game: you can battle the gym leaders for the championship, you can battle the bullies of Team Star, and you can battle giant “titans,” supersized versions of the monsters.

If you go exploring to find anything else in the world, you will actually find very little. There are no big secrets or additional side streets to navigate: in an abandoned cave you will find at most a new monster to catch or an additional object.

It makes the world a little clinical at times. In fact, you can still do the same things as in the old ones pokemongames, but is it all spread across the world map. Additionally, previously handmade events have been swapped out for somewhat interchangeable moments; for example, all battles against Team Star are largely identical to each other, so you have to do the same thing five times.

Technical flaws harm the gaming experience

Technically, the game is not very well put together. Shocking visuals, characters suddenly jumping into the picture, and moments when the game freezes: you notice that the game computer has to fight to get everything a bit right.

This never makes it unplayable, but it detracts from the overall experience. It’s hard to enjoy a beautiful village if you see the mill spinning erratically in the background.

Small refinements particularly noticeable in combat

There are also improvements needed. For example, combat flows much more smoothly than in older games. No more constant dialogues in which actions are written: your monsters attack quickly. Unfortunately, this faster combat system is also somewhat limited by the technical issues, as the game sometimes suddenly crashes after such a fast combat because everything needs to be loaded.

Want to re-teach a monster an old move? Then you no longer need to search for a special character, but just press a menu button. And if you’re fighting an overpowered trainer, you can just run away to give up.

Conclusion

There’s a lot in it pokemon scarlet and Pokémon Violet like: For the first time, a main game is in the pokemonhas a sort of open world, giving the player the freedom to explore things. Small tweaks also ensure that everything works faster and smoother.

Technical issues lead to it feeling a bit rickety at times. It never becomes unplayable, but the game is jerky and therefore sometimes even a bit ugly. Anyone who can see through this has a fresh, different genre for the first time in years. pokemonGame.

