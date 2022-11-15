2022 National Geographic Photo Contest Winners! | National geographic
National Geographic Photo Contest Awards Ceremony
We have noticed this year, in view of the number of registrations, that the National Geographic Photo Contest has become an attractive event. From the large number of entries, 45 finalists were selected, divided into three categories: Human, Animal and Landscape. There were three categories to compete for the highest prize: publication in National Geographic Magazine. The final verdict was, as every year, given by a professional jury composed of: Robbert Vermue, Jan Dirk van Der Burg, Sacha de Boer and Lieve Blancquaert.
The moment of truth: who are the winners of the National Geographic Photo Contest 2022? You can see all the Jury Prize winning photos by category below.
The “overall” winner of the National Geographic Photo Contest 2022!
Tijmen Berens: winner of the National Geographic Photo Competition 2022 with expert jury member Jan Dirk van Der Burg.
picture by The National Geographic Team
Winner of the photo jury prize in the Animal category
Collisions between humans and animals.
picture by Thymen Berens
Winner of the Photo Jury Prize in the Landscape category
Winner of the Men’s Photo Jury Prize
Flood disaster Belgium 2021.
picture by Wendy Leyten
