2022 National Geographic Photo Contest Winners! | National geographic

National Geographic Photo Contest Awards Ceremony

We have noticed this year, in view of the number of registrations, that the National Geographic Photo Contest has become an attractive event. From the large number of entries, 45 finalists were selected, divided into three categories: Human, Animal and Landscape. There were three categories to compete for the highest prize: publication in National Geographic Magazine. The final verdict was, as every year, given by a professional jury composed of: Robbert Vermue, Jan Dirk van Der Burg, Sacha de Boer and Lieve Blancquaert.

The moment of truth: who are the winners of the National Geographic Photo Contest 2022? You can see all the Jury Prize winning photos by category below.

