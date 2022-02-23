Wed. Feb 23rd, 2022

Biden announces sanctions against Russia ப்பிய EU: 'We make Russia as hard as possible' Biden announces sanctions against Russia ப்பிய EU: ‘We make Russia as hard as possible’ 2 min read

Thelma Binder 9 hours ago 59
Qatar: It is not possible to change the gas supply from Russia Qatar: It is not possible to change the gas supply from Russia 2 min read

Thelma Binder 17 hours ago 66
US: Russia can end the crisis through Ukrainian diplomacy if it so desires US: Russia can end the crisis through Ukrainian diplomacy if it so desires 1 min read

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 66
The United States does not see the Russian peacekeeping force in eastern Ukraine as an invader The United States does not see the Russian peacekeeping force in eastern Ukraine as an invader 1 min read

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 73
Without the United States, Europe would have to rely on its own military might Without the United States, Europe would have to rely on its own military might 2 min read

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 72
China is still investing billions in three coal mines China is still investing billions in three coal mines 2 min read

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 96

A brand new Netflix series already canceled after one season? A brand new Netflix series already canceled after one season? 2 min read

Maggie Benson 40 mins ago 43
Lucratieve deals Red Bull imponeren Brown: "Netflix maakt de sport zeer sterk" Lucrative Red Bull deals impress Brown: ‘Netflix makes sport really strong’ 2 min read

Queenie Bell 44 mins ago 49
What can you expect today in Eastern Ukraine? What can you expect today in Eastern Ukraine? 1 min read

Harold Manning 48 mins ago 52
A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has spread to the United States A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has spread to the United States 2 min read

Earl Warner 48 mins ago 48