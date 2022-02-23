“If you want to disconnect Russia from the International Monetary Fund, for example, by expelling Russia from the Swift system of international payments, or by denying Russia access to international capital markets, for example, by blocking the conversion of Russian rubles into US dollars, you are effectively attacking Russia.

“But there is another danger,” warns Van Gogh. “You threaten to force Russia into the world economy, and a Baria can behave very strangely.

There is a risk that Russia will be pushed in the direction of China. “As a result, there is a risk of creating an economic axis between Russia and China that seeks to create an alternative to the current financial functioning of the world economy.” For example, you can use SPFS as an alternative to Swift, which Russia has been developing since 2014.

Van Hoe concludes, “Then you have an additional problem because you want them to be integrated into the global economy because our companies are interested in them and they are still interesting export markets for our products and services.