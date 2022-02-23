Thu. Feb 24th, 2022

Will sanctions stop Putin? What is stopping the West from taking drastic action? 1 min read

Will sanctions stop Putin? What is stopping the West from taking drastic action?

Thelma Binder 8 hours ago 67
Biden announces sanctions against Russia ப்பிய EU: 'We make Russia as hard as possible' 2 min read

Biden announces sanctions against Russia ப்பிய EU: ‘We make Russia as hard as possible’

Thelma Binder 16 hours ago 74
Qatar: It is not possible to change the gas supply from Russia 2 min read

Qatar: It is not possible to change the gas supply from Russia

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 72
US: Russia can end the crisis through Ukrainian diplomacy if it so desires 1 min read

US: Russia can end the crisis through Ukrainian diplomacy if it so desires

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 68
The United States does not see the Russian peacekeeping force in eastern Ukraine as an invader 1 min read

The United States does not see the Russian peacekeeping force in eastern Ukraine as an invader

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 76
Without the United States, Europe would have to rely on its own military might 2 min read

Without the United States, Europe would have to rely on its own military might

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 75

BTS Announces "Permission to Dance on Stage" Concerts in Las Vegas 2 min read

BTS Announces “Permission to Dance on Stage” Concerts in Las Vegas

Maggie Benson 15 mins ago 15
Emmen keeps Rensenpark in the spotlight again: "The ambition is too high" 1 min read

Emmen keeps Rensenpark in the spotlight again: “The ambition is too high”

Phil Schwartz 18 mins ago 17
Wolff and Horner open up to Andretti .F1 commitment 2 min read

Wolff and Horner open up to Andretti .F1 commitment

Queenie Bell 19 mins ago 18
The Netherlands takes additional refugees from Ukraine into account | Interior 2 min read

The Netherlands takes additional refugees from Ukraine into account | Interior

Harold Manning 22 mins ago 16