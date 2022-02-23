







US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen





US warns Ukrainian government, latest intelligence points to immediate large-scale Russian invasion, writes Newsweek is an American news websitePutin is expected to take action within 48 hours.

A senior Ukrainian official told the news site that Ukraine had not yet checked intelligence and that the United States had issued similar warnings in the past, which ultimately proved to be false.

But according to a NATO military official, the organization has received a similar warning. He says these kinds of messages should always be verified because “no one knows for sure” what Putin will do.

According to the Pentagon, Russia now has about 100 percent of its troops three miles from the Ukrainian border and is ready for Putin’s “full arms.” Russia is therefore expected to enter Ukraine in both ground invasion and airstrikes.

“He has two dozen warships in the Black Sea and their bases are filled with warplanes,” a senior Pentagon security official told a news conference. “He has ship missiles, ballistic missiles, artillery, infantry and special forces ready.”

Moreover, the Russian armed forces stationed in Belarus are said to be in the “starting blocks” for the invasion. So Ukraine is worried about the big, northeastern city of Kharkiv, but has decided not to evacuate the city yet. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba made the remarks during a press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen on Tuesday.