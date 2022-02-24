The United States has imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a Russian gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. President Joe Biden announced the measures on Wednesday in retaliation for Moscow’s military pressure against Ukraine.

“I urge my government to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and its executives,” Biden said in a statement. The move follows Germany’s earlier decision to suspend the controversial project. German Chancellor Olaf Scholes has said he will not issue a certificate to operate the pipeline, which has already been completed but is still awaiting formal approval from the German government.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been controversial for some time. Americans have long feared that Russia would strengthen its grip on Europe with its infrastructure program. The pipeline is scheduled for completion in 2019. Construction was halted earlier following US threats of sanctions. It happened when Donald Trump was president.