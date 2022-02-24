Will pickleball be the new padel? Discover the fastest growing sport in the United States

Pickleball conquers the United States. The racquet sport, which surprisingly has nothing to do with pickles or pickles, had as many as 4.8 million players in America in 2021, according to NPR, and continues to grow. Larry David and Matthew Perry were already said to be fans and new players sometimes find themselves on a waiting list for weeks. Why is pickleball so popular?

Pickleball is described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton. The Merry Game was invented in 1965 by three middle-aged fathers in Washington State and was named not for pickles, but for Pickles, a cheerful dog and home friend.

You play the game with a paddle slightly larger than a ping pong paddle and a perforated plastic ball. The court is only a fraction of the size of a tennis court and the net is quite low. In other words, it is doomed to be accused of the same accusation as padel, namely that it is tennis for people who cannot play tennis. But the power of pickleball is that the sport is so easy to learn and less exhausting than a game of tennis. He also assures that the sport is currently very popular with the over 60s.

Also in Belgium?

But it probably won’t stay that way if we look at the numbers right now in the United States. NPR reported that there are currently 4.8 million gamers in the United States, nearly double the number of gamers five years ago. New players sometimes have to wait weeks before they can get land. In addition, there are now two professional pickleball tournaments per year and the sport is receiving more and more sponsorship, first to break into other countries and then to become an Olympic sport. The strongest progression of American players is therefore also among players under 55, which means that pickleball is undergoing a real rejuvenation cure.

‘Pickleball Belgium’ offers on its website an overview of the places where the game can be played in Belgium. For example, you can already go to Tournai, Brussels, Namur, Koekelberg and Hoepertingen for a game of pickleball.



