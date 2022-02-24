Kim Alting shoots the starting blocks at the restart | Sports in Zeeland

HEINKENSZAND – With four victories in the bag, dressage rider Kim Alting immediately imposed herself at the restart in Heinkenszand. The Veere rider raced in Z2, with Giovanni’s son Kobalt Spring trotting well up the track, to a convincing victory twice in a row.











Alting also showed that he was in good shape after confinement, because with marks of 70.7735 and 69.706% the runner immediately reached a high level. With the only four-year-old mare Liana, Alting went even further in M1. She sent the girl from Estoril to victory with mega scores of 73.50 and 74.00% in both classes.

Jury member Jack Moerings was full of praise. ,,Two talented horses who were presented very relaxed by the rider. Fun to judge. Combinations that enthusiasts also come to see.

These words obviously did Alting good. “It’s always nice to hear. My horses have done great here. A good overall for the Zeeland Championship next week in Nieuw- en Sint Joosland. I have full confidence in him. We’ll see how it goes. With Kobalt, I became Dutch indoor champion in Ermelo in Z1 last year, we have now been promoted to Z2, it would be nice if I could qualify for the Dutch national championships on Saturday.

Margriet Simonse dominated the L2 with the four-year-old mare Mooi man. The woman from Vlissingen dispatched the quarterback daughter, who raced across the track with great spirit, with scores of 74.50 and 76.00% to a scored win twice in a row.

,,Mooi Man is a natural talent that passes the tests very easily. She also gets stronger and now walks well balanced through the tests. And showed a lot of progress again today. I am very satisfied and I look forward to the title of Zeeland with confidence.”

In the first event in M2, Emily Wiskerke from Kamperland took the victory (65.00%). Jessica Nijpjes from Sint Larens won the second race with the mare Luna (67.83%).