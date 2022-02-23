Wolff and Horner open up to Andretti .F1 commitment

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner see a possible entry for Andretti Autosport into F1 under the right circumstances. Several team bosses, including those from Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, have been asked to accept a new entrant. This is certainly the case, although it is necessary to carefully consider how this would fit into the current Concorde agreement. Teams certainly don’t seem to be ruling it out.

“It’s good that Andretti is interested. However, there are clear terms and conditions attached to the Concorde agreement. They are working on it now. This agreement (the Concorde Agreement, editor’s note) defends the ten participants that the sport knows so it needs to be looked at carefully,” Christian Horner said of the potential 11th team. It is therefore a relatively open attitude.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is initially a bit more reserved. Above all, he wonders to what extent an entry by Andretti would be of value. “Everyone who participates must add value and demonstrate what they can do for other teams in the sport”, underlines the Austrian, among others. F1Maximaal.nl†

“We are the Champions League or the NFL of motorsport,” he adds. According to him, a sport of F1 stature should gain something with a new entry. Nevertheless, it is clear from Wolff’s words that Mercedes would not be strongly opposed to Michael Andretti implementing his plan: “If a brand comes in with new people and a good financial history, then why not?”

McLaren and Alpine see no problem

McLaren and Alpine are also reacting positively to plans for a second American entrant. “We would certainly welcome them,” confirms Andreas Seidl. “The Andretti name only makes the sport grow even bigger in the United States.” In CEO Zak Brown, the Woking-based racing team has a very capable American leader who could benefit.

Andretti has potential. We will see. That would be nice and it would certainly make track racing more interesting,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. When the story of Andretti’s request came out, it was mentioned that Alpine might be interested in For example, Alpine could supply engines to Andretti via engine supplier Renault, who in return could take on a junior Alpine.

Verstappen tests the RB18 at Silverstone