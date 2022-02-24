Sjors Fröhlich will report on the Arno Wallaard Memorial cycling classic from the bike

MEERKERK • The mayor of Vijfheerenlanden, Sjors Fröhlich, will resume his former job as a reporter for a short period during the Arno Wallaard Memorial (AWM) cycling classic on Saturday 16 April. After all, Fröhlich was for years a NOS motorcycle reporter on the Tour de France.

Nice conversation with the organization of the Arno Wallaard Memorial. An official?@UCI_cycling† race pro by ?@5heerenlanden†

On April 16, it will happen.

I just signed the reporting contracts on the bike. See if I can still do it. #polder rates pic.twitter.com/EuGVzBuSBU — Sjors Frohlich (@SjorsFrohlich) February 23, 2022

The new route of the UCI European race crosses a large part of the municipality of Vijfheerenlanden. The race also visits part of the Diefdijk and Lekdijk, the training area of ​​Professor Fabio Jakobsen, who describes this change of course as “super cool”.

Departure and arrival at Meerkerk

The peloton will first go around the Vijfheerenlanden on April 16. Via the polders of Diefdijk and Bolgerijse, the peloton already chooses the Lekdijk in Helsdingen (Vianen), after which the riders will have to choose an often windy Lekdijk for more than 20 kilometers before plunging into the polders of the Alblasserwaard.

The polder trail ends where the cannon will sound: Meerkerk in Utrecht. In addition to the classic Veenendaal-Veenendaal, the province of Utrecht now has a second European cycling classic within its borders. The field of participants does not stop at the borders of Europe: teams from New Zealand, Australia and Canada have also registered.

hi sporty

Dutch cycling hero Fabio Jakobsen says it’s “great that the race now also crosses the Diefdijk”. Jakobsen, who lives in Heukelum, called the route on the Diefdijk and then the Lekdijk his favorite training route. This route has been called the GP (Grand Prix) Everdingen by cyclists for decades. The AWM organization indicates that this feeling: a sporting salute to the greatest cyclist the region has produced to date, certainly played a role in the change of course.