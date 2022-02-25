Judging in the United States: champion Aurora Ster (Goffert 369) and Tineke Kroon Sport (Fetse 349)

On Valentine’s Day, the KFPS team in the United States had a “date” with a group of Friesian horses in Gainsville, Florida. “There was a cold and strong wind, this time we judged without a hat”, says Jolanda Slootjes. Later in the day the weather improved, but a “big truck parked over our stuff”. Hats were dented, jackets removed, and new writing utensils laid out. “But we had a good laugh.”

In the IBOPs won by Jolanda and Piet Bergsma, six-year-old Bucephalus (Julius 586 x Laes 278) scored 77.5 points. Lisa Baker’s horse of Majestic Acres became Ster with a second premium and champion gelding. Today’s champion was Aurora (Goffert 369 x Remmelt 323) ridden by Johnson City’s Tammy Ammen with a second premium star. The six-year-old mare completed an IBOP with 75.5 points. The junior champion was entered Pandora D. fan Legend (Jouwe 485 x Hessel 480) who received a second premium.

Mare crowns Tineke champion of the day at Tryon

Before the caravan left, we took a look at a very nice location for horses in Florida. “All American horses can go here,” says Jolanda, who sends a photo of the fantastic entourage. “What am I saying, fly in the Dutch horses too!”

Judgment Day took place in Tryon, North Carolina. The crowned mare Tineke van Remmelhausen became champion of the day Kroon Sport (Fetse 349 x Heise 354). The 16-year-old received a first bonus, but failed to become a model. The reserve championship goes to Wendy MFR (Hessel 480 x Mintse 384). Theresa Alford’s seven-year-old mare scored 77.5 points for her IBOP, the highest of the day. Among the geldings, Willem van Schafer Ster (Bartele 472 x Pier 448) received a second bonus as best.

Two more days of training

With congratulations from the owners and the hanging of the ribbons, this inspection trip is over for Piet Bergsma, Jolanda Slootjes and the team of presenters: Germ Aise Bouma, Jalmer de Groot, Eabe van der Veer and Syb Bangma. “We’re on the road for two more days to teach, then we’ll go home,” says Jolanda. “I hope the storm has passed by then.”