Another difficult day for national coach Coopmans at the Games | 1Limburg

After the speed skaters, the speed skaters also qualified for the semi-finals of the team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics. National coach Jan Coopmans from Baarlo is responsible for the team pursuit and, like the women, had a difficult race.

Marcel Bosker, Sven Kramer and Patrick Roest were the fourth fastest.

strong lock

The Dutch pursuit men became European champions in Heerenveen last month and are considered one of the favorites for medals. National coach Coopmans decided to skate the same trio in the quarter-finals as in the European championships. The four best times from the eight countries in total qualified for the semi-finals. Orange faced Canada in the quarter-finals and, thanks in part to a strong finish from Roest, won the stage in 3.38.90.

Norway

With this weather, the Netherlands did not become the fastest of the day. Norway and the United States, the other favorites for the medals, both rode more than a second faster than the Orangemen. Norway finished first due to better finishing. In the final stage, the Russian Olympic Committee also rode a bit faster than the Netherlands. Russians are not allowed to fly under their own flag as Russia was suspended for an anti-doping rule violation.

Semi-finals

Due to their fourth appearance in the quarter-finals, the Netherlands will face Norway in the semi-finals on Tuesday. The other semi-final will pit the United States against the Russian Olympic Committee. The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday. Then the finals will take place for the medals.

Women

On Saturday, the Dutch skaters have already qualified for the semi-finals of the team pursuit. They finished third in the quarter-finals and will face Canada in the semi-finals on Tuesday.