Disappointed reactions in the United States and Canada after the suspension of Valieva

In the United States and Canada in particular, the response to the Kamila Valieva case has been disappointing. The CAS sports court ruled on Monday that the Russian figure skater could remain active at the Beijing Winter Olympics despite a positive doping test.

CAS has denied a request from the IOC, skating association ISU and anti-doping agency WADA to suspend Valieva for the time being. It will only become clear after the Winter Games whether the 15-year-old figure skater will be punished for a positive doping test in December.

“We are disappointed with this decision,” said Sarah Hirshland, president of the United States Olympic Committee. “It is the collective responsibility of the Olympic community to ensure the integrity of the competition.”

“Athletes have a right to know that they are competing fairly. Unfortunately, that right was denied to them today. This seems to be another chapter in Russia’s systematic and widespread disregard for clean sport.”

Russian athletes are not allowed to participate in Beijing under the flag of their own country, but as “athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee”. Russia has been banned from international sports competitions since large-scale doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

“Time will tell if Valieva will be punished”

After a competition in December, Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. The test result was only announced after winning Nations Cup gold with Russia last week. The gold medal has not yet been awarded.

“Only time will tell if Valieva’s results stand or if she will be subsequently disqualified,” said Travis Tygart, president of USADA, the US anti-doping agency.

“In any case, this is the sixth time in a row that the Olympic Games have been overshadowed by Russia and doping. The exceptional rules for this young athlete have caused chaos.”

“This case leaves a scar for sport”

As one of the arguments for not temporarily suspending Valieva, the CAS argued that she was only 15 years old. Athletes under the age of sixteen are considered “protected persons” under the rules of the anti-doping agency WADA.

“This situation is extremely unfortunate and sad for all athletes,” said Tricia Smith, COC President of the Canadian Olympic Committee. “The COC is a strong supporter of clean sport and we absolutely do not want doping to have a place in the Olympics.”

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Johnny Weir says he disagrees with the CAS decision. “There was a positive doping test. Regardless of age or time of test, the athlete should not compete against clean athletes,” says the American.

Tara Lipinski, another former U.S. Olympic champion, also “strongly disagrees” with the decision not to suspend Valieva at this time pending the outcome of the investigation. “There is no doubt in my mind that it should be banned. This case leaves a scar on our sport.”

Russians are delighted with the pronunciation

In Russia, the decision to let Valieva play in Tuesday’s individual tournament is getting an enthusiastic response. “We will cheer him on tomorrow,” the Russian Olympic committee said.

“I am happy that common sense has prevailed and that Valieva can continue to play sports,” said Alexander Gorshkov, president of the Russian Figure Skating Union.