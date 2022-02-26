Gold American Snowboard Crossers in Mixed Nations Competition

“Never flatten old people,” said Baumgartner, the oldest U.S. winter Olympic champion since Francis Tyler’s 1948 bobsleigh. Tyler was 43 when he won gold in the four-man. “Every athlete who is challenged by the younger generation struggles. It gives a very good feeling that we show here that we are not ready yet, that we want to work hard to achieve it”, said the 40-year-old. “We embrace the text ‘oldies for goldies’. Despite the cold, I don’t need a jacket now, because the fire inside still burns within me.”