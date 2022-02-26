Opium JW van de Moerhoeve TN sold in the United States

Team Nijhof, Willem Greve, JW Stables, Stal de Moerhoeve and Stal Den Bisschop are the eight-year-old Opium JW van de Moerhoeve TN (Kannan de Ischgl de Muze v. Nabab de Reve) sold in the United States.

Opium JW van de Moerhoeve TN was bred by JW Stables (Jan Wuytak) and Stal De Moerhoeve and was partly bought by Stal den Bisschop at a young age. The stallion started his career under the saddle of Ben De Craene and in 2019 the Nijhof team and Willem Greve bought him. With these five owners and Willem Greve in the saddle, Opium continued his sporting career culminating in his fourth place at the World Championships for Young Horses in Lanaken.

huge demand

In good consultation, the five are now sold, after Opium was recently honored at international competitions. “It is absolutely not the case that he had to leave, because he has done very well both in sport and in breeding. But there is a huge demand for these types of horses from the outside class. , there were a lot of people behind them,” says Willem Greve.

Frozen sperm remains available

A major role in the decision to proceed with the sale is that the stallion’s frozen semen may remain with the previous owners. “It made the decision a little easier. He also does well in breeding and is sought after by breeders. We still have a limited stock of frozen semen and we can continue to offer it.

Source: Horses.nl