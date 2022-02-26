security guards remove NOS reporter from live screen

The Olympic Games in the Chinese capital Beijing are official today – including TeamNL – open. The festive moment immediately made television uncomfortable. Security guards pulled a journalist from the LIT live out of the picture. This happened during the ONS News from 12 p.m.

Chinese security guards withdrew LITcorrespondent Sjoerd den Daas out of the picture during a live chat about the Winter Olympics. Den Daas was forced to disconnect during the broadcast. It made for the television special, to say the least.

An increasingly daily reality

“We are being taken away from here”, declares the journalist live on the screen. “We have just been expelled from another neighborhood. I’m afraid we’ll have to call you back later.” Presenter Saïda Maggé was clearly upset, but quickly recovered, moving on to the next topic.

the LIT let us know in the comments that Den Daas is fine and may continue his story later in the show. We don’t know why the security guards ONS reporter out of the picture. the LIT does not say whether measures are taken to prevent such incidents during the remainder of the Winter Olympics.

“No one” will go to the Beijing Olympics, but Putin is already there

Tensions around the 2022 Olympics

“Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming the daily reality for journalists in China,” reports the editor-in-chief of ONS News on Twitter. The broadcaster also said it was taking “appropriate steps” ahead of the Olympics to prevent Chinese spyware from stealing information from journalists’ laptops and smartphones. Of which D66 asked parliamentary questions on an app that can do it. According to party chairman Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma, it is just an ordinary listening app.

There is no official Dutch delegation to the Beijing Olympics. A similar decision has already been taken by other European countries. The United States announced in December that it would not send government officials to Beijing. Putin is nevertheless present.