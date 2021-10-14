“Will be in a good position”

Daniel Ricciardo came to Turkey with good results. In Monza he won the race and in Russia the Australian took fourth place. The disappointment of the Turkish Grand Prix is ​​therefore great.

Ricciardo has already retired in Q1 of qualifying and finished only thirteenth in the race. “I don’t want to dismiss this weekend, but let’s just say I want to forget it from my point of view. I don’t want to spoil our good mood. It was one of those weekends that just didn’t go right. not”, he said on Motorsport.com.

read more Rico Verhoeven loves Verstappen: “He’s the best version of himself”

“I hope we put some useful information on the table during the debriefing and try to learn something, but I don’t want this weekend to affect our momentum. It’s just one of those bad days. As long as we can learn from it, we can continue. “

Opportunities for COTA

The next race is the United States Grand Prix and Ricciardo is optimistic about McLaren’s chances. “I think there are definitely some corners that we will be good at. We have to be good in the first sector, the high speed corners, I think we will be good there. We have to be able to handle all of them well. the turns.”

“Some turns in the last section could hurt us a bit, but I think we’ll be in a good position again. Hopefully it’s 38 degrees, it’s really hot, everyone is sweating and we take advantage of it. ” Hopefully Ricciardo can continue the best results he has achieved since the summer break.

read more Mercedes: “Reassurance that we are showing that we have a better car than Red Bull” Horner on relationship with Mercedes: “There will always be friction”