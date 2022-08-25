Wiegman voted European coach of the year at UEFA gala | NOW

Sarina Wiegman was voted European Coach of the Year by UEFA on Thursday. The 52-year-old Dutchman therefore receives recognition for winning the European Championship as England national coach.

Besides Wiegman, Olympique Lyonnais coach Sonia Bompastor and German national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg have been nominated. Bompastor guided his team to a Champions League victory and the domestic title. Voss-Tecklenburg lost 2-1 to Wiegmans England in the European Championship final with Germany.

Wiegman, chosen by a jury of coaches and journalists, made history in July by leading England to the European title at sold-out Wembley for the first time in history.

She became the first female coach to win an award with two different countries. In 2017, she became European champion with Orange Women. The Netherlands were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the last European Championship.

Since the appointment of Wiegman, 52, in September 2021, the England team have not lost a game; eighteen games were won and two games ended in a draw. Due to their first place in qualifying group D, the “Lionesses” aim to participate in next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarina Wiegman after winning the European Championship final against Germany in July.



Sarina Wiegman after winning the European Championship final against Germany in July. Photo: Getty Images

The English federation would like to continue longer with Wiegman

Wiegman still has a contract with the English side until 2025. Football Association FA are keen to extend that contract, manager Sue Campbell announced recently.

“She brought the team together in a short time. Not only the players, but also the whole team around her,” she said. “When he applied, we knew we would bring in the best technical and tactical coach in the world.”

In the coming period, Wiegman must continue to select for England. Earlier this week, it saw all-time top scorer Ellen White retire, after which experienced midfielder Jill Scott also decided to call it quits.

Karim Benzema received the player of the year award.



Karim Benzema received the player of the year award. Photo: AFP

Benzema named player of the year

Carlo Ancelotti has been named European Men’s Coach of the Year. The Italian won the Champions League and the domestic title with Real Madrid. Ancelotti was preferred over Manchester City’s Josep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Karim Benzema received the player of the year award. The Real Madrid striker scored 15 goals in the previous Champions League season. Benzema was preferred over Manchester City team-mate Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Female Player of the Year award went to Alexia Putellas. The FC Barcelona midfielder has become the top scorer in the Champions League with eleven goals. She trailed Arsenal striker Beth Mead and VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf in the election.