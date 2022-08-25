After three years of Telstar, Andries Jonker also wants to work on the long term at the Dutch Lionesses. Immediately first selection for Orange on the first working day

Andries Jonker can get to work. No time to acclimatize for the new national coach of the Dutch women’s football team.

The 59-year-old coach has to repair the stopped Orange machine in record time. Early next month the crucial qualifier against Iceland awaits, with a direct ticket to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“There is work to be done”, the successor of Mark Parsons presented Wednesday was aware of his case. “I hope people will say three years from now was a good time.”

While the search for a successor to Wiegman took about nine months, the appointment of Parsons’ replacement took two weeks. That didn’t stop Jonker, dressed in a tight gray suit, from joining KNVB director Jan Dirk van der Zee nine minutes late.

The Amsterdammer, who signed a contract until the European Championship of 2025 included, saw the Orange fall without glory during the last European Championship. “Obviously there is something, but I can’t express it yet. We all think we can do better. »

Thinking back to the failure of the Parsons project, Van der Zee only partly held his own account. Of course, he had looked in the mirror, but he didn’t want to draw personal conclusions from the failure of the national coach he had co-appointed. “I’m here for the long haul, not for a ball inside or outside the post.”

Lieke Martens

Lieke Martens is missing the Dutch footballers’ decisive group game against Iceland for a direct ticket to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The striker hasn’t recovered enough yet from a foot injury she suffered during the European Championships earlier this summer.

Andries Jonker included Lize Kop in his first selection. The goalkeeper has recovered from a long injury.

The Netherlands will probably have to beat Iceland on September 6 to finish top of the group. The number 2 of the group gets a second chance in the play-offs. The game against Iceland will be played at the FC Utrecht stadium. Four days earlier, the Orange had trained against Scotland in Zwolle.

Jonker’s first selection is made up of 26 players.

Netherlands selection: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Caitlin Dijkstra (FC Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atlético Madrid), Daniëlle van de Donk (Olympique Lyon), Daphne van Domselaar (FC Twente), Kayleigh van Dooren (FC Twente), Damaris Egurrola (Olympique Lyon), Kika van Es (PSV), Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter Milan), Jackie Groenen (Manchester United), Renate Jansen (FC Twente) , Dominique Janssen (VFL Wolfsburg), Fenna Kalma (FC Twente), Lize Kop (Ajax), Romée Leuchter (Ajax), Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO The Hague), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea), Marisa Olislagers ( FC Twente), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Jill Roord (VFL Wolfsburg), Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool), Sherida Spitse (Ajax), Lynn Wilms (VFL Wolfsburg).