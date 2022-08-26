Do the names Kelle Roos or Thomas Kok ring a bell? The duo are part of a group of more than a thousand Dutch footballers who seek adventure abroad, all over the world. Many Brabançons are part of it.

Dick Teunen (36) from Vlijmen works at FC Utrecht as a content manager. He has been following Dutch footballers abroad closely via his Twitter account for about five years now. FC The Adventurers.

“Everyone knows names like Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong. But there are also footballers who play in the lower provincial classes in Belgium or in the competition in New Zealand. I couldn’t find lots of information about it on the internet. picked up the gauntlet.”

Especially for the Omroep Brabant WAKKER radio show! Dick put together a team from Brabant. Plate on your lap and enjoy!

Just to lift a piece of the veil: Kelle Roos is 30 years old, comes from Rijkevoort and is a goalkeeper. “As early as 2013, Kelle chose his own goal in football life. He played for years in the English league for different clubs. Today he plays for Aberdeen FC in the Scottish league,” says Dick.