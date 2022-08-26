These adventurers play football in the most exotic leagues
Do the names Kelle Roos or Thomas Kok ring a bell? The duo are part of a group of more than a thousand Dutch footballers who seek adventure abroad, all over the world. Many Brabançons are part of it.
Dick Teunen (36) from Vlijmen works at FC Utrecht as a content manager. He has been following Dutch footballers abroad closely via his Twitter account for about five years now. FC The Adventurers.
“Everyone knows names like Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong. But there are also footballers who play in the lower provincial classes in Belgium or in the competition in New Zealand. I couldn’t find lots of information about it on the internet. picked up the gauntlet.”
Especially for the Omroep Brabant WAKKER radio show! Dick put together a team from Brabant. Plate on your lap and enjoy!
Just to lift a piece of the veil: Kelle Roos is 30 years old, comes from Rijkevoort and is a goalkeeper. “As early as 2013, Kelle chose his own goal in football life. He played for years in the English league for different clubs. Today he plays for Aberdeen FC in the Scottish league,” says Dick.
“Thomas is less well known, but he has a great career.”
The FC De Aventuriers database is now full of more than a thousand Dutch players kicking a ball somewhere in the world. “I started with the big names. Then I went down further to the lower classes where some of them play quite anonymously. I have the weird tic that I want to follow all of this. With my own research on social networks and thanks to tips the up-to-date list.”
Thomas Kok is 24 years old and comes from Tilburg. “Thomas is less known, but has a great career. He already played in the youth of Royal Antwerp in Belgium. He then joined the Norwegian league. Today he plays just across the border in Germany in Preussen Münster. Fourth regional championship, but a huge stadium.”
Especially for Wake! Dick has put together a Brabant team with adventurers:
Aim:
- Kelle Roos (30) from Rijkevoort: played in the English league and is now a goalkeeper at Aberdeen FC in Scotland.
Defense:
- Dragisa Gudelj (24) from Breda: brother of Nemanja, played in Switzerland, Portugal and now in Spain at FC Cordoba.
- Virgil van Dijk (31) from Breda: plays for FC Liverpool.
- Ömer Bayram (31) from Breda: has been playing in the Turkish league since 2012. Moved to Galatasaray SK in 2018.
- Nigel Lonwijk (19) from Goirle: is under contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and is on loan from Plymouth Argyle.
Environment :
- Mounir el Allouchi (27) from Roosendaal: played in Morocco for FAR Rabat and transferred to Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion in Cyprus.
- Thomas de Kok (24) from Tilburg: ended up in the German Preussen Münster via the Norwegian competition.
- Richard van der Venne (30) of Oss: seeking adventure in Australia at Melbourne City FC.
Offensive:
- Alex Schalk (30) from Prinsenbeek: played in Switzerland and Scotland. Now released for Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan.
- Kevin van Veen (31) from Eindhoven: plays in the Scottish league at Motherwell FC.
- Sam Lammers (25) from Tilburg: is in contact with Atalanta in Italy, but is on loan at Empoli.
Waiting for privacy settings…
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”