Wiegman also sees experienced Scott leave England after top scorer White | NOW

Jill Scott announced on Tuesday that she would be ending her career. The 35-year-old England international’s last game was the European Championship final, in which England took on Germany at Wembley.

“Today I’m saying goodbye to football, but we’re celebrating. I don’t want to see any sad faces! I had way too much fun to cry now,” Scott wrote in a column. The players’ standa way for athletes to share news with their fans.

Scott has played for Manchester City since 2013 and previously played for Everton. She made her debut for the England national team in 2006 and played a total of 161 caps. This makes her the player with the most international appearances after Fara Williams (172 international appearances).

Scott has fond memories of his last match, the European Championship final against Germany (2-1) last July. “If you had told me I would be playing at Wembley with 90,000 people, I would have said it was impossible,” Scott said.

On Monday, Ellen White, England’s all-time leading goalscorer, also announced her retirement from football. “I have always wanted to make this decision on my own terms. Now is the time to say goodbye to football and see the next generation shine,” she wrote. Twitter.

Without White and Scott, national coach Sarina Wiegman will work as normal ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand this summer. In the World Cup qualifiers, England lead convincingly with eight wins after eight games.