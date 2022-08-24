The PDC women’s series continues next weekend in Germany, where tournaments 13-16 are scheduled in Hildesheim.

It’s the penultimate weekend of the women’s series of this season. There is still a lot to play for. There is still one Grand Slam of Darts ticket available, while there are also two other World Cup places to share.

The two spots for the World Darts Championship go to numbers one and two on the Women’s Series Order of Merit. Currently, these positions are held by Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock.

However, the latter will be absent this weekend due to her participation in the World Series in New Zealand. With that, Sherrock puts her large lead over number three Lorraine Winstanley on the line. She currently weighs 2100 pounds, while her lead over number four Aileen de Graaf is 2500 pounds.





Ashton, on the other hand, also has a big lead over Sherrock. The quadruple women’s world champion has won seven of the twelve tournaments played this season. She can certainly guarantee her participation in the World Darts Championship next weekend.

Beau Greaves will compete in the women’s series for the first time this year. She therefore starts from zero, and must make a big catch-up to compete for the first two places. Also among the participants are names such as Deta Hedman, Laura Turner, Katie Sheldon and Rhian Griffiths.

PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit

Position – Name – Prize money

1 Lisa Ashton £8,100

2 Fallon Sherrock £5,800

3 Lorraine Winstanley £3,700

4 Graaf’s Aileen £3,300

5 Laura Turner £2,300

6 Rhian Griffiths £2,150

7 Katie Sheldon £1,950

8 Chloe O’Brien £1,600

8 Jane Densley £1,600

10 Rhian O’Sullivan £1,500