Over the next decade, the United States government will spend more than $500 billion on climate technologies and renewable energy. This is the result of three new laws recently implemented by the US government. This is clear from an analysis by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), an organization specializing in sustainability and energy research.

Estimates are based on new laws recently introduced to fight inflation and semiconductor production to perform. He also looked at the impact of the massive infrastructure investments announced by the US government last year.

A coherent and sustainable industrial policy

These laws should, among other things, fund climate-related research and pilot studies and stimulate sustainable production. “Together, these laws form a coherent sustainable industrial policy”, the brands Researchers Lachlan Carey and Jun Shepard op.

The researchers estimate that the laws will result in a total investment of $514 billion in sustainable projects over the next decade. In addition, $362 billion would come from initiatives put in place to control inflation.

On the other hand, a budget of $98 billion would be linked to infrastructure investments, while $54 billion would be allocated to initiatives aimed at production of computer chips stimulate.

The researchers point out that the US Congress will have to take other legal initiatives to release some of the planned funding. The analysis does not take into account initiatives in the agricultural sector.

Equipment

Carey and Shepard further point out that annual US federal government spending on climate protection and renewable energy for the next period will be about 15 times greater than the budgets made available during the 1990s and early 2000s. .

“But even with regard to the more recent past, we can speak of a multiplication by three”, they argue.

According to US government estimates, renewables will account for a growing share of generation. In particular, reference is made to the growth recorded by wind energy and solar energy.

However, Carey and Shepard warn that climate investments still need to be increased. “It’s a long process, but there’s no more time for it,” the researchers point out. “The development of wind and solar energy took about forty years. There are now barely ten years left to achieve the desired objectives.

