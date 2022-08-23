Some fifty years after the first rabbit was imported in 1859, the animals have spread across Australia. This emerges from new research where the British newspaper The Guardian written on.

In 1788 already five rabbits

Rabbits are estimated to cost Australian farmers nearly $140 million a year because they eat agricultural crops. Additionally, there are many more predators such as foxes and feral cats in areas where rabbits live, which endangers animals native to Australia.

It has long remained unclear when the first rabbits were brought to Australia, as the animals did not originally live there. The new research shows that five rabbits were brought to Sydney in 1788. In the years that followed, rabbits were imported from Europe at least 90 times, but this never led to a population explosion.