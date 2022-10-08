Wiegman also defeats the world champions of the United States with English football players

AFP

National coach Sarina Wiegman won the friendly match against the United States with the English footballers. The European champion beat the world champion at Wembley 2-1. Led by Wiegman, the English are still undefeated: 21 wins and two draws, with a goal difference of 120-6.

Last summer, the English won the European Championship in their own country. Wiegman’s side have also qualified very convincingly for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

fifty years later

Before the start of the exhibition match with the American footballers, retired Jill Scott carried the European Championship trophy into the stadium. England female football players who played in their country’s first women’s international match in 1972 were also honoured. Fifty years later, they received a special red ‘cap’ from Scott and current captain Leah Williamson, as a memento of their first international match.

AFP England and USA football players posed together ahead of the game behind a banner that read ‘Protect the players’

Ahead of the match, the England and United States football players posed together behind a banner that read ‘Protect the Players’. Earlier this week, a report was released indicating that there is systematic abuse and misconduct in American women’s soccer.

Final score at half time

Lauren Hemp put England ahead early on after a cross from European Championship star Beth Mead. Sophia Smith leveled the score, but in the 33rd minute Wiegman’s side regained the lead thanks to a Georgia Stanway penalty.