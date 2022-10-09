North Korea is concerned about what it calls “very disturbing” developments around the Korean peninsula. Pyongyang is particularly concerned about the presence of the US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which is deployed in the region.

The USS Ronald Reagan with a submarine clearing the way. ( ABACA )

According to the North Korean government, the aircraft carrier, together with the support ships, created a “massive negative wave in the regional situation”. This was reported by North Korean state news agency KCNA, citing a Defense Ministry spokesperson.

ballistic missiles

Over the past two weeks, the North Koreans have launched up to ten ballistic missiles, two of which ended up in the waters where the carrier squadron was stationed the day before yesterday.

The launches are relatively in line with the squadron’s movements around the Korean Peninsula and began late last month. The USS Ronald Reagan entered Korean waters after North Korea recently fired a missile into Japanese territory for the first time in five years.

“Military Threats”

North Korea sees its recent missile launches as self-defense against “military threats” from the United States. According to the regime, the launches had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and aviation in the region, a statement from the official KCNA news agency said.

“Our missile tests are normal, planned self-defense measures to protect our security and regional peace against direct US military threats,” the statement said. The regime says it also wants to respond to the international aviation organization ICAO, which called the launches a serious risk to the safety of international air traffic.