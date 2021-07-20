Why the matches start on Wednesday, July 21

For each of the 206 delegations present in Japan, the 2020 Summer Olympics, which have been postponed for one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin with the entry of their flag bearers (x) into the stadium Olympic, then by a cauldron fire. during the opening ceremony.

Departure is scheduled for Friday July 23 at 1 p.m. KST. He will then officially start 16 days of events in 33 sports, with 339 gold medals awarded, the first on Saturday 24, in fencing, judo, cycling, weightlifting, archery, rifle shooting and taekwondo.

However, many events start before the opening ceremony, such as in Rio five years ago, but also in London in 2012, Beijing in 2008, Athens in 2004 and Sydney in 2000. Starting Wednesday, July 21, softball (women’s baseball version) and football games will open.

The rest of the restrictions between two meetings

This somewhat early start makes it possible to respect the half-time restrictions imposed in certain sports between two matches. From Tuesday to Wednesday, three softball games are scheduled at 2 am: Australia – Japan, Mexico – Canada and Italy – United States Great Britain – Chile is the first meeting of the women’s soccer tournament (9:30 am).

Men’s football tournament kicks off Thursday, July 22, including participation in the Blues Race, who did not qualify for 25 years (Atlanta 1996), against Mexico. Finally, archery and canoeing will be on the program on Friday July 23 before the opening ceremony.

Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: the first three-day program

And: the women’s competition

H: Men’s competition

M: Mixed competition



Wednesday July 21:

Softball (F), the start of the group stage:

Australia – Japan at 2:00

Mexico – Canada at 2:00

Italy – United States at 02:00

Football (F), the start of the group stage:

Great Britain – Chile 9:30 am (Group E)

China – Brazil at 10:00 a.m. (Group F)

Sweden – USA at 10:30 am (Group G)

Japan – Canada at 12:30 p.m. (Group E)

Zambia – Netherlands at 1:00 p.m. (Group F)

Australia – New Zealand at 1:30 p.m. (Group G)

Thursday July 22:

Softball (F):

Mexico – Japan at 2:00

Italy – Australia at 2:00

United States – Canada at 2:00 p.m.

Football (H): The start of the group stage

Egypt-Spain at 9:30 am (Group C)

Mexico-France at 10:00 a.m. (Group A)

New Zealand – South Korea at 10:00 a.m. (Group B)

Ivory Coast – Saudi Arabia 10:30 am (Group D)

Argentina-Australia at 12:30 p.m. (Group C)

Japan – South Africa at 1:00 p.m. (Group A)

Honduras – Romania at 1:00 p.m. (Group B)

Brazil-Germany at 1:30 p.m. (Group D)

Friday July 23:

Rowing (M / F): single canoe, double canoe, quadruple paddle from 1h30

Shooting (y / man): Qualifications for individual and group events from 02:00.

Opening ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

