we are here. The women’s soccer tournament at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be the first event to feature dance as the serious one kicks off on July 21.. The matches will follow one another until August 6 and 12 teams will compete for medals or Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, Great Britain, Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, United States, Zambia, Australia, China, Chile.

12 caps fail to see the emergence of the outgoing German Olympic champion, did not qualify for the matches due to their 2019 World Cup status in France and the recent British roster, including players from all UK federations, which had not happened before.

The agreement between the above associations led to the creation of a British squad based on England’s results at previous world championships. A discovery that unfortunately excluded Italy under Melina BertoliniClose to qualifying for this competition (elimination against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup).

Who will be the favorite? Looking at the entry list, the mention of Japan and the United States comes almost naturally: on the one hand, there are home selections with high-tech players who can offer something more within friendly walls. ; On the other, world champions who can boast of their excellent skills on the green rectangle.

But beware of the Netherlands and Great Britain. The Orange Team, vice-world champion, is a growing team and after winning continental titles, they have established themselves on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to the Brits as the roster will bring together players from the UK, using a strong English core that certainly has no shortage of solid players.

Photo: The Press