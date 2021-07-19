The Cypriot Ministry of Health announced on Monday a new classification of countries based on their epidemiological figures, which will take effect on July 22. 12 countries have been moved to new categories.

Canada, Serbia and North Macedonia in particular are moving from the amber box to the green box.

Liechtenstein Denmark, France and Finland have moved to the amber category of green. Malta is in the red category of green, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Andorra and South Korea are in the red category of amber.

With regard to third countries (United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Belarus, Qatar, Serbia, United States, Armenia, Georgia, Bahrain as well as Kuwait and Canada 1/6/21) and other countries on the advice of the European Council, to be assessed by the Ministry of Health In the green, orange and red zones.

The green zone includes Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Czech Republic , Monaco, Vatican City, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Australia, North Macedonia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, New Zealand, Serbia and Singapore.

Travelers from the above countries do not have to show a COVID result or self-isolate.

The countries in the orange zone are Belgium, France, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Finland, Liechtenstein, Azerbaijan, the United States, Japan, Qatar, China, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Travelers entering Cyprus must undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.

Cypriot citizens and their spouses, citizens subject to the Geneva Convention and residents of Cyprus can take the test upon arrival.

They have to pay the fees and isolate while awaiting the outcome.

The countries in the red zone are Spain, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Andorra, San Marino, Egypt, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia, Georgia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Belarus, Montenegro, Moldova, Bahrain, Brunei, South Korea, Ukraine and Russia.

Passengers must present a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure and also take the test in Cyprus on arrival.

They pay the fees and are isolated until the test result is released.

Cypriot citizens and their spouses, citizens subject to the Geneva Convention and residents of Cyprus must remain isolated for 72 hours and then undergo a PCR test. If the test is negative, they can come out of isolation.

Countries with special permissions (the gray area) include countries that do not fit into the three categories above. Cypriot citizens and their spouses, EU or EEA nationals, residents of Cyprus or persons covered by the Geneva Convention are allowed to enter, but must present a negative PCR test 72 hours before arriving on the island. Citizens of Cyprus can take the test upon arrival.

All of the above passengers must remain in isolation for 14 days or 7 days if their PCR is negative on day 7.

All passengers vaccinated with vaccines approved by EMA, Sinopharm or Sinovac can access if arriving from EU or EEA countries, Switzerland, Israel, UK, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Belarus, Serbia, Qatar. , Bahrain, United States, Armenia, Georgia, Canada, Kuwait and China.

All passengers must complete the CyprusFlightPass 48 hours before departure.