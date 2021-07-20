Tokyo 2021 Olympics: how to watch the women’s football tournament

The Tokyo 2021 Olympics will unofficially kick off on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (7/21/21) when the women’s soccer tournament kicks off across Japan.

The competition begins with 12 teams divided into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group, as well as the top two third-party teams, advance to the quarter-finals.

Here’s the women’s football schedule for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, along with where to watch each game (all tips are AND):

group stage

Wednesday July 21

Great Britain v Chile, 3:30 a.m., NBC Universo (fuboTV)

China vs Brazil, 4 hours, NBCSN (fuboTV)

Sweden vs. United States, 4:30 a.m., US network (fuboTV)

Japan-Canada, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (fuboTV)

Zambia vs Netherlands, 7 hours, Olympic channel (connect with fuboTV)

Australia vs New Zealand, 7:30 a.m., USA Network (fuboTV)

Saturday July 24

Chile – Canada, 03.30 a.m., Telemundo (fuboTV)

China vs Zambia, 4 hours, NA

Sweden v Australia, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN (fuboTV)

Japan vs Great Britain, 6.30am, NA

Netherlands vs Brazil, 7 a.m., NBC Universo (fuboTV)

New Zealand vs. United States, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN / Telemundo (fuboTV)

Tuesday July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden, 4 hours, not available

United States vs. Australia, 4 p.m., USA Network / Telemundo (fuboTV)

Chile vs Japan, 7 p.m., NBC Universo (fuboTV)

Canada vs Great Britain, 7:00 a.m., NA

Netherlands vs China, 7:30 a.m., NA

Brazil – Zambia, 7:30 a.m., Telemundo (fuboTV)

Friday July 30

Quarter-finals

QF1: 4 hours, NBCSN (fuboTV)

QF2: 5 hours, to be determined

QF3: 6 hours, NBCSN (fuboTV)

QF4: 7:00 a.m., NBCSN (fuboTV)

Monday August 2

Semi finals

SF1: 4 hours, American network (fuboTV)

SF2: 7:00 a.m., US network (fuboTV)

Thursday 5 August

Bronze Medal Match: Losers SF, 4 hours, USA Network (fuboTV)

Gold Medal Contest: SF Winners, 10 p.m., USA Network (fuboTV)

***

