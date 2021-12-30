Why climatologists like not to look up (and movie critics don’t)

Van Aalst sees many similarities between the film and the present. “This is science that is not heard by politicians. Politicians seek a politically feasible story, while scientists indicate that there is no choice in what is possible and what is not. You can. now see it in the movie They are very clear in their position that something must be done, only the sense of urgency in politics is lacking.

stop pretending

Climate activist Freek Bersch agrees. He thinks the film shows how politicians regard the image as more important than tackling the problem. “The film shows that politicians do not dare to face reality for fear of losing voters. In the Netherlands, politicians are also afraid of this.”

“Just look at what Mark Rutte said at the climate summit in Glasgow. He said we don’t have a be able to lead a more ambitious climate policy because the VVD voter will then vote for far-right parties in the future. “

to feel misunderstood

The film also shows how the media treats scientists who warn of major (and sometimes uncomfortable) issues, Bersch says. He remembers a scene where the frustrated and sad scientist Kate walks away from a talk show because she feels misunderstood. “She is laughed at, when it’s a logical reaction to what’s going to happen. Only her story is not appealing because it seems negative, abstract and distant. This also applies to the story of the weather.”

Scientists also have a responsibility in this regard, says Van Aalst. “It’s about putting a difficult message in the spotlight. Second, it’s important not to use technical language.”