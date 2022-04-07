Why an 8-Bit Nintendo Song (1996) Won a Grammy in 2022

Kirby won a Grammy a few days ago. Yes, you read correctly, he must have escaped you. The Nintendo game with the pink round doll was awarded at the 64Ste edition of the annual Grammy Awards. This is an edited song from 1996.

Okay, technically Kirby’s character didn’t win the award. That honor goes to Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman’s 8-Bit Big Band, comprised of 30 to 65 orchestra members. This collection of musicians specializes in jazzy interpretations of popular (retro) video game music. Nintendo’s jazzy take on the song Meta Knight’s off-side Kirby Superstar (1996) was nominated for the Grammy in the category “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella”.

8-Bit Big Band extremely popular on Youtube

The colorful collection of jazz musicians has its own YouTube channel with nearly 200,000 subscribers. In addition to Kirby Superstar’s award-winning in-game song rendition, you’ll find great renditions of Super Mario, Tetris, Pokémon, Donkey Kong and more classics from Nintendo.

The Grammy Award-winning 8-Bit Big Band also puts a jazzy spin on modern game music, for example tracks from the popular game animal crossing† The Big Band primarily uses music from Nintendo games. Not very strange, because Nintendo is known for very strong comps for the various game franchises. The basis of a jazzy jacket is therefore always very solid. However, you will also find games from other publishers on the Youtube channel. This way you can also listen to a cool performance of music from Portal: still alivean Xbox 360 game.

Nintendo’s Kirby song isn’t the first video game to win a Grammy

Kirby wasn’t the first game to (indirectly) win a Grammy. This honor is reserved for Civilization IV† This turn-based strategy game won a Grammy in 2011 with Baba Yetu for the best instrumental accompaniment. This beautiful game song is also worth watching to listen† Want to enjoy some Nintendo tunes from the 90s? Then start the video below.

