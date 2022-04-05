Monday letter about Elden Ring, Nintendo and an overflowing throwback catalog

boom. It’s Monday and so you know what’s coming: A brand new edition of Letter Monday. Also this week many cool letters with and without punctuation arrived. Questions about new games lately, ideal games for beginners, new game The Witcher, FromSoftware and much more. You can see and hear it all in this brand new edition of Letter Monday. Check it out, who knows, your letter might be one of them.

Where is the best place for a novice player to start?

A question came up this week about a friend who just started playing. What is the ideal approach, the best starting point? What are the best games and genres to start with? Can she jump straight into a hard-hitting game like Elden Ring or Dark Souls? Or should she just start calmly with a fun action-adventure or puzzle game? You’ll soon hear the advice Huey, JJ, and Skate have for her. In addition, a faithful spectator is very curious about our carnival outfit. Who or what would we dress as if we were to imagine a game character? Will it be Lara Croft or will it be Kirby or Luigi?

Letter Monday on voice acting in Nintendo games

In addition, this edition also deals with completely different topics. The community sent many letters. For example, there is one on Gran Turismo 7 and a voiceover acting in the Nintendo Games† Because what about now? Why doesn’t Nintendo voice most of its characters? Is it laziness or is there a philosophy behind it? You will hear what we think. Just like the question of a faithful spectator who goes to Prague. Do we have any tips for him? You can see and hear this and much more in the Monday April 4, 2022 Letter.