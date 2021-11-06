“Tijjani looks like me in character,” says Father Martin in the article for ELF Voetbal’s Extra Thick Family Special, which was published today and can be ordered easily and quickly online via this link. We visited the football mad Reijnders family in Zwolle where we were welcomed with open arms. “Tijjani is a bit calmer and acts thoughtfully. This is reflected on the pitch as well. He reads the game very well. Eliano has his mother’s killer mentality on the pitch,” said father Reijders, who has played for PEC Zwolle, FC Den Bosch, Veendam and has been active in Finland and the United States.

Where Eliano is best as an attacking midfielder, Tijjani is strongest as a number 6 or 8, controlling or left in midfield. Martin: “The question I get asked most often is: which of the two is better? We cannot compare them. other players play better. He speeds up the game, gives a lot of crosses and sees where the spaces are on the court. He looks like the player I was at the end of my career. Then I also read the game better. He passes the ball at exactly the right speed into a player’s path. Left or right, it doesn’t matter. Eliano is a fierce midfielder. You have to go through it twice before getting rid of it. He always wants more, loves to take action. His sister Syane (nine years old, editor’s note) also has this character. He still needs to calm down a bit, but he’s also almost two and a half years younger than Tijjani. “

The two sons grow up with a ball. Household items are often in survival mode. “There have been quite a few deaths left and right,” confirms mother Angelina in the article in ELF Voetbal’s Family Special. “Vases, flowers, glassware, everything.” Tijjani: “Once also a window. I accidentally hit the window of the neighbors opposite. We often played football on the field in front of the house or on the street. There are no receivers here. . ” Martin: “I really liked them playing football, but I never forced it. Even if they had chosen another sport, it would have been good. As long as they do what they like to do. more.”

Martin sees as many games of his sons as possible. “If I’m honest, I’d rather watch TV. The reruns are shown there and the picture is better. But the atmosphere in a stadium is of course more fun. And seeing my kids play live is something I’ve always dreamed of. match, I only pay attention to boys. Also how they do without a ball. If you’re asking how another player played, I probably don’t owe you the answer. An evaluation will follow thereafter. Eliano: “When I get home, we’ll bring the game back. Then various game situations arise and we discuss what could be improved. Dad is critical. And rightly so.”

The detailed eight-page article contains many stories about the special and close family bond. About Tijjani and Eliano’s youth at FC Twente, the year as a teenager in the first team of amateur club CSV ’28, their move to PEC Zwolle, the transition without transfer from Tijjani to AZ, their future , the special side job of Eliano, the reason he was born in Tampere, the pro career of Martin who would have liked to stay longer in the United States. “I traveled to sign the new three-year contract. I stood in front of a closed stadium.” Martin also talks about his business where he counts clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester City among his clientele and the sport he designed with his sons.

