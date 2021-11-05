Sports shorts: Excelsior imposes national stadium ban on three supporters | sport

Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news from football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, on which the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this Sport Kort section, the other posts are mainly covered.

Excelsior imposes national stadium ban on three supporters

5:40 p.m.: Excelsior has imposed a nationwide stadium ban on three supporters. Fans will be punished because they behaved badly in the home game against FC Eindhoven on Saturday. Three other Excelsior supporters have received an official warning from the club.

With a score of 3-3, the match was interrupted for a few minutes on Saturday due to misconduct by supporters. According to FC Eindhoven there was chanting, Excelsior believed the match was stopped because beer was thrown.

After its own investigation, Excelsior came to impose the sanctions on the supporters concerned. This investigation clearly showed that, according to Excelsior, the beer was started by a group of students and not by regular supporters of the club.

“We have been in contact with the board of directors of the student association concerned,” reports Excelsior. “As a club, we have had good relations with Erasmus University and various student associations for many years. As a club we benefit in many ways from these exchanges and collaborations, in which the students are a fun and good target group for us. Most of them behave very well, so don’t make the mistake of putting everyone in the same brush. We are taking strong action to prevent such excesses in the future. “

Excelsior is calling on fans to behave now. Failure to do so will result in additional penalties. “Everyone is welcome at Excelsior, but we do not accept that the good reputation of our club is at stake. As a club, we support our supporters, but will intervene more strongly when our internal rules and / or conditions standard of the KNVB are violated. “

Steenbergen at the European Short Course Championship third in the 100-meter freestyle

5:23 p.m.: Marrit Steenbergen won a bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle at the European Short Course Championships. The Dutch clocked 51.92 seconds in the Russian city of Kazan.

The gold went to Swedish favorite Sarah Sjöström (51.26 seconds), ahead of Poland’s Katarzyna Wasick (51.58).

Steenbergen was fourth in the 100-meter individual medley on Thursday.

Van den Brom gets Deen Riddersholm as assistant

4:44 p.m.: Head coach John van den Brom gets Dane Glen Riddersholm as assistant at Racing Genk. Riddersholm, 48, replaces Dennis Haar, who left the Belgian top club last month.

Riddersholm became champion in 2015 with Midtjylland and won the cup last year with SønderjyskE. He also worked for the association with young Danish players.

“At the Danish federation he made an important contribution to the development of great talents such as Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer, Martin Braithwaite and Mathias Zanka Jørgensen. He is also articulate, multilingual and has experience in providing psychological counseling to top athletes, ”explains Genk.

Racing Genk is in seventh place in the competition.

Hurkacz completes the ATP Finals pitch

4:43 p.m.: Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz completed the field of participants for the ATP finals. The world number 10 did so by qualifying for the semifinals of the masters tournament in Paris.

Hurkacz, 24, beat Australia’s James Duckworth in straight sets in the last eight. It became 6-2 6-7 (4) 7-5.

Earlier this year, Hurkacz was the best at the Miami Masters tournament. He also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Casper Ruud had already made sure of the participation. Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Roeblev and Matteo Berrettini had already qualified for the year-end tournament of the top eight tennis players of the season.

The ATP Finals will kick off on Sunday November 14 and take place for the first time in Turin.

Liverpool without Firmino injured for the moment

3:56 p.m.: Liverpool will not be able to have Roberto Firmino in the near future. The 30-year-old Brazilian striker suffered a serious hamstring injury during Wednesday’s Champions League match against Atlético Madrid (2-0).

“We don’t know exactly how long he won’t be available, but after the next international period he won’t be available anyway,” said coach Jürgen Klopp, who is already certain of a place in eighth. Champions League final with his team.

Liverpool will also miss Joe Gomez (calf) and Curtis Jones (eye) in the game against West Ham United on Sunday, in addition to Firmino.

Vanzeir and Faes debut in Belgium, Lukaku and Batshuayi absent

14.00 hours: Dante Vanzeir and Wout Faes are part of the Belgian football squad of national coach Roberto Martínez for the first time. The Belgians face Estonia (November 13) and Wales (November 16) later this month.

Spits Vanzeir (23) impressed in the first thirteen games of the Jupiler Pro League with Union Sint-Gillis, the surprising leader in Belgium. Defender Wout Faes plays for French club Stade Reims and has played for Excelsior and sc Heerenveen in the past.

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas) are not among them. Both are injured. Batshuayi will play the Champions League with Besiktas in three weeks against Ajax, who are already guaranteed a place in the next round.

Belgium are certain to make the World Cup next year if they beat Estonia.

Enrique finally calls Real Madrid player with Carvajal

13.23 hours: National coach Luis Enrique has brought Dani Carvajal back into the selection of the Spanish national football team. He is the first Real Madrid player since March of this year to receive a summons from Enrique.

Spain will face Greece and Sweden next week in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. The team is second in the group, 2 points behind Sweden.

Right-back Carvajal missed much of last season with injuries and also missed the European Championship. This season, he plays regularly for Real Madrid again and has caught the attention of the national manager.

Enrique has not included a single Real Madrid player in his selection since March. Not even for the European Championship, where Spain reached the semi-finals.

FC Twente stretches just before the exit before the duel with Héraclès

11:27 am: FC Twente, who will face compatriot Heracles Almelo on Friday night, have taken action to prevent fans from throwing objects on the pitch. For example, a net was placed in front of the branch.

“As with every home game, there are steps in and around De Grolsch Veste. We have good contacts with the local authorities and Heracles Almelo to make sure everything is going well. We will have 30,000 supporters on Friday, which means another sold-out stadium, “FC Twente said.

“We hope for a nice and sporty evening of football, during which Twente football will be at its best. Both on the pitch and in the stands.

In recent weeks, beer has been thrown in several stadiums, including at PSV – Feyenoord. Last weekend, the first division duel between Excelsior and FC Eindhoven was stopped for this reason.

According to FC Twente, the net will remain suspended for the time being.

Sixth world title for the flat paratriathlete

10:03 am: Paratriathlete Jetze Plat became world champion for the sixth time in his impressive career in Abu Dhabi. Geert Schipper finished second behind Plat.

Le Plat, 30, has been undefeated as a paratriathlete since 2015, when he first became world champion. Last summer he became Paralympic champion in Tokyo, as he was in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Behind the Dutchman, the Austrian Florian Brungraber is third.

The “Sixers” basketball players in the lead after beating the Pistons in the NBA

8:41 am: The Philadelphia 76ers took the lead in the Eastern Division of the US NBA with a 109-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons were still leading 66-63 at the halfway point, but saw the “Sixers” aim much better for the basket in the second half. Seth Curry was the top scorer with 23 points, star Joel Embiid scored 19 points.

Utah Jazz solidified their lead in the West Division with a clear 116-98 away win over the Atlanta Hawks. Especially in the fourth quarter, Jazz was on a roll and completely dominated the home team. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 107-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder without injured star LeBron James. James has a stomach injury and is expected to be away for at least a week. He looked with sadness aside as his team ceded a 19-point lead. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the Thunder’s top scorer with 28 points. Anthony Davis made 29 for the Lakers.

Australia postpone first cricket match with Afghanistan

8:22 am: Australia have postponed their very first cricket match against Afghanistan. It is in protest against the Taliban regime, which prohibits women from playing sports. The so-called test was due to take place this month in Hobart.

The Australian Cricket Federation released a statement saying it wants to promote the sport for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world. “In view of the current uncertainty, we felt it necessary to postpone the test match to a later date when the situation becomes clearer.”

Several Australian cricketers had previously indicated that they would not play if Afghanistan enforced their ban on women’s cricket.

Afghanistan is also threatened with an international ban if the country does not allow a women’s team to compete in the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand.