MADRID — Suppose you were bored and had access to a shovel and a garden and decided to dig a hole somewhere in Spain on the other side of the earth, where would you end up? Most readers will now think they’ll end up somewhere in China, but there’s a much higher chance they’ll end up in the sea. But where exactly do you end up if you dig a hole on the other side of the globe? in Spain ?

We will already reveal that we, the editors, did not try to find out for the readers ourselves, but sought the answer on the website Map of the antipodes . On this website, you can enter a country, city or coordinates to know exactly where you are on the other side of the earth.

What we can already say is that there are few big cities that have an antipode but if you dig in La Coruña (Galicia) you end up in Christchurch (New Zealand) whereas if you start digging in Madrid you end up in Weber (New Zealand) ).

A digging trip from Barcelona (Catalonia) ends wet in the sea off the coast of New Zealand and digging from Valencia also ends in the Great/Pacific or the Pacific Ocean. If you start digging in Malaga (Andalusia), you will get closer to land but still in water off Auckland (New Zealand).

If you start an excavation trip in Gran Canaria, you end up somewhere off Brisbane (Australia) while you end up again off New Zealand from Mallorca.

In general, it can be said that digging somewhere in mainland Spain ends in New Zealand. Digging in the Netherlands or Belgium results in a wetsuit because you end up in the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Zealand, but then a day back because that place is just the other side of the international date line.

Find your place of residence on this WEBSITE and see what the antipode is.