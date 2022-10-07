red flamesAt no time did anyone have the illusion that Belgium would qualify for the World Cup. 2022, the year of the famous European Championship, ended with a header. The Flames sink into the woods for the umpteenth time on a high side ball. This time with serious consequences.

After 5 minutes, Jessica Silva missed a big chance. Before fifteen minutes, Wullaert sprinted almost alone towards the goal. She fired quickly, not cleanly. Without resistance, Marchao swung a ball between Evrard and the defense. Diana Silva surprised De Neve. The ball hits the net hard.

Yes, Belgium are a better team. But it lacks a lot of sparks and fire.

History: First VAR moment in a Flames game. Penalty kick after handball. Wullaert jumped eagerly and perfectly inside his net. Phew!

This first part was disappointing. It had to start now, right? With the same high voltage from England on it. Not so.

Evrard fires a difficult shot from Pinto. One of the Silvas leaps up again. The FIFA statistician has already counted 11 Portuguese goal attempts.

Wullaert in Cayman in Van Kerkhoven. The bullet flew wide through his hip. Wullaert scored a nice goal. Invalid corrected VAR. And again the VAR: a penalty decision canceled and Tysiak turned yellow. Evrard pushes the free kick against the crossbar. The following corner: attempt number 20, minute 89, header from Costa. 2-1. Game over. In added time, Evrard scored 21 and 22.

It was the Flames’ last game of the year. Among the 8 best in Europe. Not enough for the World Cup.

Wullaert: “We can and must do better”

Serneels: “Portugal were healthy and aggressive”

